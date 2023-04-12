Wow! Hansika Motwani enjoys her 1st wedding anniversary with husband Sohael Kasturiya, the vacation pictures are to die for

Actor Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya tied the knot in Jaipur a year ago in the presence of their loved ones and family. The wedding was even documented in a Disney+ Hotstar series titled Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama.
Hansika

MUMBAI: Actor Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya tied the knot in Jaipur a year ago in the presence of their loved ones and family. The wedding was even documented in a Disney+ Hotstar series titled Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama. The actor and her family remained tight-lipped all through the pre-wedding and wedding rituals to ensure the footage remains exclusive. A year later, the couple celebrated their anniversary in style by flying on a vacation.

“When Sohael surprises me with 5 hand written letters,” wrote Hansika, sharing a video of her all smiles as she reads one of them. Dressed in a white dress, she can be seen hugging Sohael after reading a letter and walking into their lush hotel room. Once inside the room, she finds more love notes waiting for her and she looks thrilled to be showered with love. One of the notes reads, “One of the best decisions that I made was to make you mine. Happy 1st wedding anniversary my love!”

Later in the day, Hansika decked up in a pastel-hued lehenga to celebrate the special occasion with Sohael and some loved ones. The couple also cut into a delicious chocolate cake and popped some champagne to ring in the special anniversary. “Happy anniversary baby. Thank you for everything, love you,” wrote Hansika sharing a picture of the other notes Sohael penned for her, apart from a few polaroid pictures he put together to surprise her. Sharing a video of their wedding, she also wrote, “Happy 1st anniversary babe. This year has been nothing but a blessing. Best decision of my life. Love you.”

Hansika and Sohael were friends before marriage. The couple fell in love and got engaged in Paris when the latter got down on one knee. Their wedding took place on December 4 last year at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort in Jaipur. The pre-wedding events included a mehendi-cum-polo match and a sufi night.

