Wow! Harshad Chopda And Pranali Rathod Surprise this Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star! Find out how!

The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on your screens. The current track is about Abhir’s illness.
Wed, 04/19/2023 - 11:49
Harshad Chopda And Pranali Rathod

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on your screens. The current track is about Abhir’s illness.

The main USP of the show is AbhiRa and fans have showered a lot of love on Harshad and Pranali.

ALSO  READ: Audience To Witness High Voltage Drama In StarPlus Show Chashni As Younger Sister Roshni Turns Saas Of Elder Sister Chandni

Fans of the two are always on the lookout for more and more exciting content. Actors spend a lot of time on sets and sometimes have to miss out on special occasions but small gestures can make a big difference. 

Harshad and Pranali had the sweetest surprise for their adorable co-star, Shreyansh Kaurav who plays the role of Abhir on the show. 

For Abhir’s birthday, the two got organized a very impromptu party and got some cake for the little child star as well. 

This video of the fun little set celebration was shared on Shreyansh’s Instagram page. In the video, you can see Pranali playfully teasing Shreyansh as well. 

On the show, The ground beneath Abhimanyu’s feet will shake when he comes to know that Abhir is his biological son.  

He will now go to Akshara and demand his son back. 

This will lead to major drama in the Goenka and Birla house as a result. When Abir learns that Abhimanyu wants to snatch him away from his father, he will be furious. Abhir has a special bond with Abhinav and loves him. He cannot imagine his life without Abhinav. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO, READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Abhir angry at Abhimanyu; calls him ‘Dirty-Man’

