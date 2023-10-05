WOW! Has Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Jay Soni aka Abhinav found a new profession?

Abhinav found a new profession

MUMBAI :Jay Soni is brilliantly portraying the role of Abhinav Sharma in Star Plus' long-running drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actor made a grand entry in the show a few months ago and ever since then, the story is going through interesting twists and turns.

We all have seen how Abhinav has always been in support of Akshara. Jay's entry has only spiced up the drama.

Fans have loved their on-screen camaraderie with all the co-stars in the show. With time, Abhinav's character is getting even more interesting.

Jay is constantly being praised for his performance in the show.

ALSO READ:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Manjari wants her grandson Abhir back; Akshara will never allow it

Well, the actor never fails to update his Instagram profile with some of the most amazing posts.

And now, Jay's recent post has left the viewers excited as they guess that the actor has taken up a new profession apart from acting.

Take a look:


Jay has turned singer and he is giving us all the rockstar vibes in these pictures.

Well, who wouldn't drool over such a cute singer?

Jay has always impressed everyone with his fine performances in all his shows.

The actor definitely has a long way to go in his career.

Jay would definitely be a great singer if he opts for this profession apart from acting.

Do you wish to see Jay sing melodious songs? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Abhimanyu gets to know Abhir's truth; stays quiet

