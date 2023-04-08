Wow! Here's how Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala celebrate 21 years of Kumkum, take a look

MUMBAI: Actors Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala’s hit daily soap Kumkum has completed 21 years since it premiered on television. The occasion also marks 21 years of Juhi and Hussain’s friendship and the duo decided to celebrate it in a unique way.

To celebrate 21 years of the show, Juhi and Hussain made a dance video on the track “Banke Tera Jogi” from Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. Juhi, earlier in July, had posted a video with Hussain celebrating 21 years of Kumkum. In that video, the two danced on the romantic track “Vada Raha”.

In the latest post, Juhi Parmar wrote a long caption, expressing the delight of finding a friend on Kumkum and being part of a show that is iconic. Her caption read, “21 Years of Kumkum also means 21 years of our friendship. We met on the sets of Kumkum and the rest is history. The audience saw the chemistry onscreen. But for us it was also our friendship behind the scenes..where we laughed and laughed and had the best time together.”

The actor further elaborated on how she and Hussain remained friends for so long. “We sometimes don’t meet for years and even talk on the phone but when we do, it never seems like there’s ever been a gap. Its seamless and that’s the beauty of our friendship! Same crazy banters, laugh riot and nonstop chatters.Bas aur kya chahiye. Our Tom and Jerry wali friendship started at the same time when Sumit Kumkum became everyone’s most loved onscreen jodi. And I hope it remains the same.”

Juhi Parmar played the titular role in Kumkum, who due to unfortunate circumstances ends up marrying her late husband’s brother Sumeet, played by Hussain Kuwajerwala. The show ran for almost seven years.

