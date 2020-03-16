Wow! Here's proof that Mithai fame Debattama Saha's energy cannot be matched!

Sid getting into mixed emotions because of Shubham and Mithai’s closeness. This is going to be interesting to watch if this new closeness will force Sid to fall in love with Mithai.
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Mithai is a remake of a Bengali serial of the same title. The show has Debattama Saha and Aashish Bhardwaj as the lead cast. The show revolves around a girl named Mithai and her romantic life. The show is up for many twists and turns. The drama is going to intensify in the upcoming track. 

In this video we see that  Debattama Saha who plays the role of Mithai is dancing her heart out. No doubt her energy is hard to match. Take a look at this energetic video below.  

Check out the video

Fans are loving her performance in the show and are very curious to know what's going to happen in the upcoming track. 

