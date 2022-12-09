WOW! Hina Khan and Karan Mehra starrer original Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to make a re-run on Star Plus

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest running show on television right now after completing 3000 episodes in 2019. Produced by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions, it formerly starred Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. Since October 2021, it stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the third generation.

When the show began, it gained immense popularity and was highly loved by the audience. The leads Hina Khan and Karan Mehra gained a lot of fame and appreciation on the show. Their chemistry was dearly loved and so were their performances. They both were on the show till 2016 after which the show took a leap and a new generation was introduced.

Recently, a promo got released in which we see the return of the show on Star Plus with the original cast.

Check out the promo here:

This is sure going to excite the audience and will again gain the same amount of attraction as before, maybe more.

Let’s wait to find out how the audience reacts. The show will AIR on Star Plus at 1 pm from Monday to Saturday and stream on Disney+Hotstar.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.