Wow! This is how Abhira will mend things between them in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

Also read Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Akshara thinks that Mimi has taken ill because of the tension between Abhimanyu and her

As we have seen in the in the current track we have seen that Abhimanyu and Akshara are not on good terns with each other, And now we can expect that something romantic track in the upcoming episodes. Take a look at this video to see that cute nok jhok in the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile in the show, Swarna is informed by Mahima to stay away from her household affairs and lets Abhimanyu and Akshara to manage their own relationship.

Will Abhimanyu and Akshara realise their fault or not?

Will they both succeed in reconciling ?

