WOW! THIS is how Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi starts her day on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Aishwarya Sharma is an Indian model and actor who is best known for starring in the television shows Meri Durga (2017), Madhuri Talkies (2019), and currently in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin.

Aishwarya took to Instagram this morning and shared a fun glimpse from her makeup room while getting ready for the shoot. We can see her starting her day with high energy and it looks all fun and musical in her makeup room.

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein will showcase interesting twists and turns as Virat is angry with Sai, and is unable to reconcile with her. It seems like Virat and Sai’s differences are still not resolved.

In the upcoming segment, we will see Virat and Pakhi in a diamond showroom, as Virat wants to gift Patralekha on their anniversary. Sai also comes to the same showroom to sell off her diamond ring gifted by Virat.

Virat gifts the best necklace to Pakhi just to show off to Sai and hurt her sentiments, and Pakhi realises it.

