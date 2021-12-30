WOW! This is how casting director Aarya Pieyush Rawat DISCOVERED Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 fame Sneha Jain aka Gehna

MUMBAI: Sneha Jain is currently seen as Gehna in Star Plus' popular drama series Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. The actress has become a household name for her role Gehna and she is doing total justice to it.

After the superhit season one of Saath Nibhana Saathiya, the makers came back with season 2 last year.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee who played the lead role of Gopi bahu became a household name.

The makers wanted someone like Devoleena who could do justice to Gehna's character.

Luckily, Sneha bagged this golden opportunity and went on to prove herself.

Well, we have an interesting update to share about Sneha Jain's casting for Gehna's role in the show.

In a candid interview with TV's leading casting director Aarya Pieyush Rawat, he opened up about how Sneha was chosen for this role.

Aarya is the one who cast Sneha for Gehna's role and we feel he was bang on with his choice.

He narrated, "This was Sneha's first show on television. I would like to thank Rashmi ma'am for this. Finding an apt actress for Gehna's character was a huge challenge. Gopi's character in the previous season was such a huge hit and we had to live up to that and find someone who can match that level. Rashmi ma'am was quite open to giving a chance to a new girl. She never said that she wants a known face for Gehna's character. It was teamwork and Rashmi ma'am had a great contribution to the same."

He added, "A few years ago when I was working with Beyond Dreams, I got Sneha's profile via someone. I have this one quality in me that I show a lot of confidence in some people as a casting director. I have always said to those actors and actresses that I will definitely work with them at the right time. We had tried to cast Sneha in some three to four shows back then. But Saathiya was destined for her. While I got the brief of Gehna, I recalled Sneha for the same. When I spoke to Sneha, she was very confident about it and she said that she will do it. She had sent some videos and we also worked on her. The makers liked her and later, the channel also gave a nod for her. This is how she got cast for the role. Rest, it was a team effort and moreover, Sneha worked really hard to prove herself. Now when I see Sneha, I tell her that I am really proud of her."

Well, Saathiya has definitely proved to be a milestone in Sneha's life.

