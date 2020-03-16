Wow! This is how Helly Shah prepped herself for her first appearance in Cannes

After Hina Khan, it is Helly Shah from TV industry to get the golden opportunity of attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 18:55
MUMBAI: Helly Shah was already a popular name in the television world with a variety of shows she has done so far in her long career span.

The actress became a household name for almost every show she did so far.

Helly is not just a good actress but she is extremely talented and it is always a delight to see her on-screen.

The viewers have always appreciated her hard work which is why she added another feather to her cap with her appearance in Cannes.

She is the second actress from TV industry after Hina Khan to walk the red carpet of Cannes.

Just like Hina, Helly didn't leave a single chance to make the most of it.

Helly chose the best outfits for her first Cannes appearance.

She was also lauded for her fashion choices.

Well, Helly's looks were simply amazing and so was her aura and the confidence with which she presented herself in the international film festival.

Well, we have now come to know that Helly had styled herself for the Cannes look.

She did everything by herself and really worked on how she would present herself at this prestigious event.

The actress also gave a glimpse of Helly getting ready for her red carpet appearance and it was all sorts of fun.

Take a look: 

 

 

Helly also unveiled the first look of her debut film Kaya Palat.

The actress is reaching new heights in her career.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all thenlatwst updates.

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

