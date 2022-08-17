WOW! This is how Pranali Rathod aka Akshara starts her day on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running shows on television, and it keeps continuing to entertain the audience with its storyline.

The lead couple played by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod is loved as a couple immensely for their sizzling chemistry.

The cast and crew of the show keep sharing videos and pictures from the set as a treat for their fans.

Recently, we came across a video of Pranali Rathod that she shared on her social media wishing her followers ‘Good morning’

Check out the video below:

In the video, Pranali is seated in her makeup room and is grooving to a Bollywood song. She is lip-syncing the lyrics and enjoying herself as she deckes up for her shot. Pranali is known for her cuteness and this video is just another proof of her sweet and cute nature.

The actress starts off her day on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by listening to songs as she gets ready.

Meanwhile, on the show, the separation of Abhimanyu and Akshara is forthcoming owing to the death of Anisha for which Kairav is blamed.

