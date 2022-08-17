WOW! This is how Pranali Rathod aka Akshara starts her day on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The cast and crew of the show keep sharing videos and pictures from the set as a treat for their fans.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 17:38
WOW! This is how Pranali Rathod aka Akshara starts her day on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running shows on television, and it keeps continuing to entertain the audience with its storyline.

The lead couple played by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod is loved as a couple immensely for their sizzling chemistry.

Also read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sad! Abhimanyu fails to find Akshara

The cast and crew of the show keep sharing videos and pictures from the set as a treat for their fans.

Recently, we came across a video of Pranali Rathod that she shared on her social media wishing her followers ‘Good morning’

Check out the video below:

In the video, Pranali is seated in her makeup room and is grooving to a Bollywood song. She is lip-syncing the lyrics and enjoying herself as she deckes up for her shot. Pranali is known for her cuteness and this video is just another proof of her sweet and cute nature.

The actress starts off her day on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by listening to songs as she gets ready. 

Also read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Manish revealed Anisha’s illicit affair, Anand slaps him

Meanwhile, on the show, the separation of Abhimanyu and Akshara is forthcoming owing to the death of Anisha for which Kairav is blamed.

Did you like Pranali’s cute video? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for the latest news and gossip.

StarPlus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Abhimanyu Akshara Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Kairav Anisha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 17:38

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! A major tiff between Rishita and Dhara occurs amid Janmashtami and Naamkaran celebrations; Raavi brings a new car home while Dev books a new property for Rishita's business in StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Audience Verdict! Netizens question the makers of reality shows for repeating the judges; say, “Why can’t reality shows bring in new judges for a change its so boring to see the same people again”
MUMBAI :These days many reality shows are being launched and one thing common among these shows, is that the makers of...
OMG! Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan’s pocket money as a child will leave you shocked, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is known for his memorable characters like Omkara’s Langda Tyagi, Dil Chahta Hai’s Sameer,...
Exclusive! "I would love to do roles which veteran actresses Sadhana Ji, Nutan Ji, Mala Sinha, and Meenakumari Ji did," says Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Manisha Purohit aka Kaveri
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s new fiction offering Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Akshay Kumar to grace the first episode of the upcoming season?
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod going Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes way?
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta is one of the most watched and long-running drama series on small screens.We all...
Recent Stories
OMG! Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan’s pocket money as a child will leave you shocked, Scroll down to know more
OMG! Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan’s pocket money as a child will leave you shocked, Scroll down to know more
Latest Video