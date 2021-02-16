WOW! This is how Rupali Ganguly AKA Anupamaa celebrated Saraswati Puja; PICS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the most talented actresses on the small screen. The diva who ruled the small screens for several years recently made a comeback with Anupamaa.

Rajan Shahi's family drama series where Rupali plays the lead character has proved to be a smashing hit among the viewers. Rupali is being lauded for her stellar performance on the show. We all knew her as bubbly and fun-loving housewife Monisha from Sarabhai VS Sarabhai, however, everyone's perception towards her changed post-Anupamaa.

The bong beauty has given her heart and soul to the show and given life to her character Anupamaa which is why it has become so relatable to everyone.

Well, ever since the shootings have resumed post lockdown, Rupali has been constantly shooting for the show.

The actress has shared several glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media leaving the fans elated.

Rupali enjoys a whopping 460K followers on Instagram and her Instafam just waits for a single post from the actress.

Rupali Ganguly loves to give her fans insights from her life every now and then, and recently one such post caught our attention.

Check it out:

The picture was captioned by the actress as, 'I really just want to be a warm yellow light that pours over everyone I love Saraswati Pujo colour #yellow #saraswatipujo #instadaily #tuesday #family #happycolor #rupaliganguly #instagood #anupamaa #jaimatadi.

Rupali looks all decked up in a Yellow colour saree, which is the customary colour for the auspicious day. The actress looks graceful as she poses for the camera.

The actress is all set to perform Saraswati Puja which is held on Basant Panchami. She looks bright as a sunshine as she wishes her loved ones 'Love and Light' on the auspicious day.

Rupali's Instagram handle is evident of the fact that how religious the actress is, she recently took a trip to Vasihno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir with her family.

Well, this picture is sure enough to make a wonderful day for her true fans.

What do you think of Rupali's Basant Panchmi outfit?

