WOW! THIS is how the cast of the Kapil Sharma Show begin their shoot

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and does exceptionally well on the TRP charts.

Several Bollywood celebrities come on the show to promote their movies, and Kapil, as usual, entertains the audiences and the actors. The show is unique as it features Kapil, Bharti, and Krishna together.

One of the main reasons the show is so popular and successful is because of the understanding, friendship, and camaraderie the entire team shares.

Archana Puran Singh keeps sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the show, where one can see how the team is having fun before the camera rolls.

Now once again Archana shared a video and revealed to everyone how the shoot of the Kapil Sharma Show begins.

She shared the video from the sets of the show and said that the one thing that she loves about their shoots is that before rolling everything starts with the almighty’s blessings.

Well, that’s such a positive way to start one’s day with the blessings of God as you know there is no way that anything can go wrong.

There is no doubt The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most entertaining shows and is loved by one and all and soon it will be going off-air, and the fans are going to miss the show.

