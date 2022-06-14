WOW! Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan learns a new skill for the upcoming track, Check out

Imlie sees the footsteps of someone with the same footwear and she rushes to see who is it, will she come to know it is Jyoti. 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 18:25
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.          

In this video we see that Sumbul Touqeer Khan who has taken the avatar of Kairi from Imlie to expose the culprit behind Madhav's conspiracy. Seems like she is prepping for the upcoming track. Take a look at her hilarious look in this video.

Check out the video   

In the upcoming episode, Aryan takes Imlie to the room and reveals that Madhav had given her sleeping pills and that is how she doesn't remember anything, right then, Imlie sees the footsteps of someone with the same footwear and she rushes to see who is it, will she come to know it is Jyoti. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video