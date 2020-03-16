WOW! Imlie: Check out the common connection between Aryalie

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Ishti Kutum.

Aryaan and Imlie, played by Fahmaan and Sumbul, both shared a picture of them caressing a cat. Fans say that they are both cat lovers, which they feel is a common connection between them. Check out their adorable picture with their favourite pet.

Check out the picture.

Meanwhile, in the show, Aryan’s food will remind Imlie of her mother and that’s when she will tell Aryan that she is missing her. When he questions her as to why she is not speaking, Imlie doesn’t answer him anything, and hence Aryan realises that there is a problem between them and somewhere he knows that he is the reason behind it. It will be interesting to see if Aryan will be able to solve the problems between Imlie and her mother. What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?

