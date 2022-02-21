WOW! Imlie fame Gashmeer Mahajani talks about his favourite DESSERT and we can totally relate to him

MUMBAI: Handsome hunk Gashmeer Mahajani has become a household name for his successful stint in Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie.

He played the character of Aditya Tripathi.

The hottie romanced two pretty divas Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh in the show.

Gashmeer recently quit after being a part of it for more than a year.

However, the actor's exit left the diehard fans upset.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame Manasvi Vashisht has now stepped in Gashmeer's shoes and recently made an entry in Imlie as Aditya Tripathi.

The Panipat actor's fan following is increasing on social media ever since he was seen in Imlie and the actor recently had a fun question and answer session on Instagram.

One of the fans asked Gashmeer about his favourite dessert.

The actor was quick to give an interesting response.

Here's what he said:

Well, Gashmeer definitely has a sweet tooth and his answer proves it.

The actor has a couple of web shows and films lined up post his exit from Imlie.

How excited are you to see Gashmeer back on the small screens? Tell us in the comments.

