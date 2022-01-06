WOW! IMLIE's Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan is quite irritated due to this reason, Check out

Imlie finally reveals that she is pregnant, Aryan cannot contain the joy and he reveals that Imlie gets promoted as the executive reporter.
Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.          

In this video we see that there is a special species visiting the sets of Imlie. While all the costars are enjoying his company. However, Fahmaan, aka Aryan, is quite irritated with him for this reason. Take a look at the video to see what's actually going on the sets of Imlie  and who is the special species visiting the sets of Imlie.  

In the upcoming episode, Imlie finally reveals that she is pregnant, Aryan cannot contain the joy and he reveals that Imlie gets promoted as the executive reporter. While Aryan goes back to his room, the doctor reveals that he is infertile with the reports. Aryan is left in shock. Later, the doctor comes to Jyoti and reveals there is a misunderstanding, they gave the wrong reports to Aryan, he is completely fit. Jyoti decides to hide the truth from Aryan.

Star Plus Imlie Aditya Aryan Malini Sumbul Touqeer Manasvi Vashist Fahmaan Khan Mayuri Deshmukh TellyChakkar Gashmeer Mahajani Ritu Singh Jyoti Gauba
