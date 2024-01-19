Wow: Ishaan and Reeva’s ROMANTIC DANCE SEQUENCE will win your hearts in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin! (Watch Video)

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs a high voltage drama.

The show has managed to be listed in the top 10 shows on the BARC charts because of its upbeat drama. Starring Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma in the roles of Ishaan and Savi, it has become one of the most loved shows on television today. (Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Harini's last wish puts Ishaan in a fix )

The current track revolves around Savi losing her entire family in a bomb blast. Harini is the only one who is alive and is in the hospital.

On the other hand, Ishaan could not be available in his mehendi ceremony because he had to be with Savi as she is having a tough time in the hospital. But now, the episodes will get interesting as the Haldi ceremony will be extremely romantic for Reeva and Ishaan. Ishaan will bring out the romantic in him as he will apply Haldi to Reeva. There will also be a special performance by the duo on popular single titled Chaudhary by singer Amit Trivedi.

Sumit Singh, who plays the role of Reeva, shared an interesting BTS on their romantic dance from the show.

Reeva and Ishaan are shipped together as Reehan.

Take a look at the video below: (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Harinee's Heartfelt Wish Sparks a Turning Point in Ishaan and Savi's Lives)

For the uninitiated, Reeva and Ishaan’s marriage ceremony has already started but now there will be a fresh twist in the show where Harini will mention her dying wish that he should get married to Savi as she has nobody in her family and that she trusts that he will always take care of her.