Wow! Jannat Zubair reacts on Faisu entering Khatron Ke Khiladi; breaks silence on returning to television and participating in Bigg Boss

MUMBAI:Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media, where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa which aired on Colors TV, and since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti on Colors’ most popular show Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success, and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

Today, Jannat is a well-known actress and she has 40 million followers on social media. In fact, she has entered the Forbes list as well.

She was last seen in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12”, where she aced all the stunts and became one of the finalists of the show.

Now, in a recent interview, Jannat shared her feelings on Faisu entering the show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”, where she said, “I am excited to watch him on the show and if given a chance, I would love to re-enter as well. I love performing stunts and I remember when we were leaving South Africa, everyone was tired and wanted to go back. But, I wanted to stay as I wanted to perform more stunts”.

When asked if she would participate in a reality show like Bigg Boss, the actress said, “The only show I wanted to take part in was Khatron Ke Khiladi as it’s an adventurous stunt-based show. I don’t think I want to be a part of any reality show in future”.

Jannat also spoke about whether she would return to television.

The actress revealed, “Yes, I do want to come back to television. When we are acting in music videos or ads, there is not that much to do. But, when you shoot for something like TV, OTT or movies, those days are to remember. I am getting offers for OTT, movies and television, but I am being choosey as I have already taken a long break. The project needs to be big one for my return and my role has to be strong. I love acting and it needs to be my best”.

Well, there is no doubt that fans and audiences do miss watching Jannat on screen and hopefully, she should be back soon.

