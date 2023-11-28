Wow! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Boney Kapoor will appear as a special GUEST; For the first time Malaika Arora shares the stage

MUMBAI: The eleventh season of the well-liked dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has returned and features a number of well-known figures from the industry. As the third week of the competition came to an end, competitors faced their first eliminations of the season. Aamir Ali was the first competitor to be eliminated from the competition in an unexpected turn of events. It appears that the show will shortly welcome its first guest judge.

Boney Kapoor is scheduled to appear on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as the season's first guest judge, according to a report from a popular news portal. Boney will be performing on stage for the first time with Malaika Arora, who is rumored to be dating his son Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika judges a dance reality program alongside Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan. Rithvik Dhanjani and Guahar Khan serve as the hosts of the program. The well-known celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa made a triumphant return to Sony Entertainment Television, where it originated. In 2006, the program debuted on Sony Entertainment Television. It stayed on this channel until 2011, at which point, with season four in 2012, it moved to Colors. It remained on Colors till its most recent telecast of season 10 last year, in 2022.

Actor Aamir Ali has been eliminated from the show at its first eviction, as we recently saw. In response, his friend and co-star from FIR, Kavita Kaushik, called it unjust. She said, “Not done!! He is so hardworking and a fab dancer. This is too soon and wasn’t even given a fair chance.” Aamir Ali has already participated in dance reality shows, though. In 2007, the actor and his then-partner Sanjeeda Sheikh won Nach Baliye 3. Additionally, he appeared in Zara Nachke Dikha 2 as a participant and as Saroj Khan's guest in Nachle Ve. In addition, he hosted Nach Baliye 4.

