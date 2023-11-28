Wow! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Boney Kapoor will appear as a special GUEST; For the first time Malaika Arora shares the stage

As the third week of the competition came to an end, competitors faced their first eliminations of the season. Aamir Ali was the first competitor to be eliminated from the competition in an unexpected turn of events. It appears that the show will shortly welcome its first guest judge.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 10:31
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

MUMBAI: The eleventh season of the well-liked dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has returned and features a number of well-known figures from the industry. As the third week of the competition came to an end, competitors faced their first eliminations of the season. Aamir Ali was the first competitor to be eliminated from the competition in an unexpected turn of events. It appears that the show will shortly welcome its first guest judge.

(Also read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan to participate in the show? )

Boney Kapoor is scheduled to appear on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as the season's first guest judge, according to a report from a popular news portal. Boney will be performing on stage for the first time with Malaika Arora, who is rumored to be dating his son Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika judges a dance reality program alongside Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan. Rithvik Dhanjani and Guahar Khan serve as the hosts of the program. The well-known celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa made a triumphant return to Sony Entertainment Television, where it originated. In 2006, the program debuted on Sony Entertainment Television. It stayed on this channel until 2011, at which point, with season four in 2012, it moved to Colors. It remained on Colors till its most recent telecast of season 10 last year, in 2022.

Actor Aamir Ali has been eliminated from the show at its first eviction, as we recently saw. In response, his friend and co-star from FIR, Kavita Kaushik, called it unjust. She said, “Not done!! He is so hardworking and a fab dancer. This is too soon and wasn’t even given a fair chance.” Aamir Ali has already participated in dance reality shows, though. In 2007, the actor and his then-partner Sanjeeda Sheikh won Nach Baliye 3. Additionally, he appeared in Zara Nachke Dikha 2 as a participant and as Saroj Khan's guest in Nachle Ve. In addition, he hosted Nach Baliye 4.

(Also read: Exclusive! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 to go on-air from 'THIS' date on Sony TV)

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of Television, Bollywood, and the OTT space.

Credit- News 18

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 dance reality show Farah Khan Malaika Aroroa Arshad Warsi Sony Television Sony TV Sony LIV Aamir Ali Sangeeta Phogat Rajveer Thakur Adrija Sinha Anjali Anand Karuna Pandey Shiv Thakare Shoaib Ibrahim Sreerama Chandra Tanishaa Mukerji Urvashi Dholakia Vivek Dahiya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 10:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Boney Kapoor will appear as a special GUEST; For the first time Malaika Arora shares the stage
MUMBAI: The eleventh season of the well-liked dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has returned and features a number...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Woah! Reyansh crashes Jay and Aaradhna's sangeet ceremony
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Congratulations! Vineet Raina got hitched for the second time with long-time partner Apeksha Raina; Shweta Tiwari shared a glimpse of marriage
MUMBAI: One of the most well-known faces in the television industry is Vineet Raina. Thanks to his remarkable acting...
Surprising! Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal ready to compensate for voluntarily exit after schooled for calling the show 'Biased'
MUMBAI: Anurag Dobhal, often referred to as the UK07 rider, has been making news after he called Salman Khan, the host...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Ishaan wants to give Savi wings to fly similar to Sai and Virat
MUMBAI :  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Manish gets emotional to know Akshara’s death
MUMBAI :  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day....
Recent Stories
Randeep
Wow! Soon-to-be married couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram visit temples in Imphal to seek blessings
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vineet Raina
Congratulations! Vineet Raina got hitched for the second time with long-time partner Apeksha Raina; Shweta Tiwari shared a glimpse of marriage
Bigg Boss
Surprising! Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal ready to compensate for voluntarily exit after schooled for calling the show 'Biased'
Asim
What! Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana spark breakup rumors as he is absent from the latter’s birthday celebrations
Orry
What! This is why Orry exited Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 17’s house in just 2 days
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Must read! Here’s all you need to know about Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 winner Albert Kabo Lepcha; Read on to know more!
KhanZaadi
Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Is KhanZaadi telling the truth about her health issues or not? A video of a doctor claiming its truth surfaces online!