Wow! Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya learnt THIS important lesson from Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya is one of the most popular celebrities. The singer, who was seen in Bigg Boss, is currently in Cape Town for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The host of the stunt-based reality show is Rohit Shetty.

It seems Rahul Vaidya is impressed with Rohit Shetty for more reasons than one. Something Rohit told Rahul recently struck a chord with the singer and he took to his social media account to share the same. Taking to his Instagram stories, the singer shared that Rohit spoke to him about 'anna daan' which is considered to be highest form of charity.

The singer said, "Aaj na Rohit Shetty sir ne mujhe bahut achi baat batayi jo mujhe lagta hai ki aap sab ke logon se share karni chahiye. Sir ne bataya ki you know bahut saare daan hote hain but jise sabse zyada punya, aur acha daan maana jaata hai woh hai anna daan Insaan ko aap paise offer karo ₹1 crore, ₹2 crore... kabhi mana nahi karega, aur chahiye, aur chahiye, aur chahiye. But agar aap kisi ko khana offer karte ho, woh ek roti khayega, do roti khayega lekin 25 roti khane ke baad bolega ab mera bas ho gaya (Today Rohit Sir told me something that I feel like sharing with you all. Sir told me that donating food is considered to be the highest form of charity. If you offer money to someone, they will keep wanting more, even if you give Rs1 crore or Rs 2 crore. But if you feed someone, they will eat only as much as they need). Please keep feeding people, please keep feeding all the poor around you. I think that will fetch you a lot of blessings."

Bigg Boss fame Rahul Vaidya has been bonding big time with all his co-contestants in South Africa and having a whale of a time shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

