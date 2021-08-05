Wow! KKK 11 contestant Abhinav Shukla LAUDS Nikki Tamboli for her PERFORMANCE

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is an ongoing reality show which has max attention of the audience, the small screen TV fames have entered the show making the audience more excited. The popular show is now going to air many new twists and turns.

Abhinav Shukla shares a good friendship with Nikki Tamboli during their journey in Bigg Boss 14. He talks about her performance during the stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Abhinav highlights that Nikki could have done better if she had prepared herself mentally well. He mentioned that she is a physically strong girl & an original person.

Abhinav quoted, “She is an original person and whatever she does looks real and comes straight from her heart. She is a physically strong girl and could have done better if she had prepared herself mentally well." Speaking about his experience in Cape Town, he said, “The stunts are amazing and fun. Apart from that everything else was a job. We couldn't explore Cape Town like contestants from the previous seasons due to COVID restrictions. But all in all, I would say that I really enjoyed myself and gave it my 100 percent."

Abhinav further gave his point of view on people’s opinion that Nikki should have been eliminated from the show prior of Sourabh. He said, “Even I disagreed with Arjun's ( Bijlani) decision because Sourabh was really playing well. But I understand that Arjun thought logically that Sourabh could beat other contestants, but he forgot that this game is also dependent on luck factor and Sourabh's luck didn't favour him well."

Nikki opens up about her most challenging task on the show. She said, “The task in which I had to go underwater, and there were fish down there. I have a major water phobia, and going underwater to that depth was nerve-wracking. I did try my best, and also Rohit sir was there throughout mentoring and supporting me. But when you are out there in that cold, with water that deep, and with reptiles down there - it’s really tough.”

