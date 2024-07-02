Wow! Krushna Abhishek CONFIRMS Arti Singh's wedding news; Promises Govinda Mama will be first to receive an invitation

The well-known news source questioned the actor over his sister Arti Singh's upcoming wedding during the premiere of the show. The actor, well-known for his work on The Kapil Sharma Show, announced that Arti is getting married and that his uncle Govinda will be the first to receive an invitation.
Krushna

MUMBAI: Comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek is getting ready for the return of his hit program OMG! Yeh Mera India, for its 10th season. At a yacht celebration, the actor just launched the show.

The well-known news source questioned the actor over his sister Arti Singh's upcoming wedding during the premiere of the show. The actor, well-known for his work on The Kapil Sharma Show, announced that Arti is getting married and that his uncle Govinda will be the first to receive an invitation. Krushna said, "I simply hope Arti realizes not to overspend on the wedding (laughs). As of now, we haven't made an official announcement regarding the wedding.”

The actress is reportedly thinking about two months April and May, and will decide which one to use depending on whether her ideal wedding location is available. Rather than having a destination wedding, she has chosen to look for appropriate sites for the celebrations in Mumbai.

When questioned about Govinda's presence at the wedding, he said, “Arre sabse pehla invite unko he jaayega kya baat kar rahe ho… he’s my mama, we have had a few disagreements that are a separate issue but the first wedding card will go to him and he will definitely attend the wedding. (Of course, the first invitation will go to him. What are you talking about? He's my uncle. While we may have had some disagreements, which is a separate matter, he will receive the initial wedding card)."

“Every family has disagreements and they are our elders and we are always sorry if we make mistakes. He will definitely be there for Arti. My Maami is the main person, she is the real Bigg Boss of our family,” he concluded.

A falling out happened several years ago between Krushna and Bollywood actor Govinda. The families haven't spoken to each other since. Krushna is hopeful that Govinda and Sunita will make it to the wedding, though.

Wow! A new season of Yeh Mera India, one of India's longest-running factual entertainment shows that highlights extraordinary talent and motivational tales of people and their inventions, will begin to air.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

