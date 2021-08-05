WOW! Krutika Desai aka Radhika to be back in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Krutika Desai who was seen as Radhika in Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 had bid adiue to the show a few weeks ago.

The actress had revealed that she wants to star in a show where she has a continuity role.

And now, we have exclusively learned that Krutika is all set to back on the show soon.

Well, this development has left the viewers excited.

Krutika's character which was positive on the show turned negative.

The actress received several accolades for her role Radhika on the show.

Also, her jodi with Harsh Nagar aka Anant was well-appreciated.

Well, we aren't aware of many details about how Krutika's character Radhika will make an entry back in the show but we can't be more excited.

The show also stars Sneha Jain in the lead role.

