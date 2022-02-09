WOW! Kumkum Bhagya: Kohli Family helps Reunite PraNbir aka Prachi and Ranbir after the drama!

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya, a Zee TV show, has been airing on small screens for the past seven years.

The show got off to a great start with its intriguing storyline and has continued to dominate small screens. The story of Abhi and Pragya, two polar opposites who fall in love but are unable to be together due to fate, began the show.

After a very exhausting divorce track, fans saw Prachi and Ranbir getting a little cordial, which is giving fans hope. The characters in the show are constantly plotting and fighting, and it's rarely the family unit that one wishes for. However, one wouldn't guess that these people don't get along onscreen after seeing their happy-go-lucky photos.

Rushad Rana who plays the role of Vikram Kohli in the show, took to Instagram, to share a behind the scenes pictures, of the cast just relaxing and engaging in banter together , It might be one of the first times that Prachi and Ranbir are spotted together , it might be in real life but at least, the fans get to see them having fun.

Take a look at the stories here:

Fans were so happy to see the cast hanging out and relaxing amidst the high tense drama in the family and the differences between Ranbir and Prachi. It felt like the Kohli family was the reason behind Prachi and Ranbir's re-unuion.

Meanwhile on the show, Earlier we see that Prachi tries her best to hide her pregnancy from Ranbir but she fails to do so.

Ranbir finds out about Prachi being pregnant and confronts her about it.

However, Prachi denies being pregnant despite Ranbir's pleadings and begging.Ranbir also apologizes to Prachi with folded hands and pleads to start afresh but she doesn't give in.

Shockingly, Prachi reveals to Ranbir that she never wanted to be the mother to his child and that she always avoided him.

She also mentions that she had married him for money and a luxurious life.This leaves Ranbir broken in tears. So it was good to see Ranbir and Prachi reunited even if it felt like, for just a few moments.

