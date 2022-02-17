WOW! Kumkum Bhagya: Pallavi and Ranbir reunite after all the Prachi drama! Did Ranbir forgive Pallavi?

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has been a long-running hit show, and the reasons are obvious to the viewers. The show appeals to those who believe that opposites attract, as well as those who believe in the mantle of fate and that if fate brings two people together, they will stay in each other's lives regardless of what fate entails.

The show has always had great ensemble casts that only uplift the story. One such actor is Khyaati Keswani who plays the role of Pallavi in Kumkum Bhagya. Khyaati is popularly known for the Television show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and was last seen playing a very powerful role in the show "Nisha Aur Uske Cousins" which was beloved.

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! Alia and Pallavi mentally torture Prachi while she’s pregnant

Khyaati plays the role of Pallavi Kohli in the show who is Ranbir's mother, Pallavi is a doting mother and all she wants is for her son to be happy but his relationship with Prachi is really what bothers her, we've been seeing Pallavi act negatively towards Prachi and things seem to Make Ranbir and Pallavi's equation tense.

The cast of the show shares a really good bond in Reality and no matter how tense Ranbir and Pallavi's bond gets onscreen. Offscreen the mother and son duo have a blast which is making man really happy.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Prachi and Ranbir are currently the focus of the show, and how they are dealing with their ups and downs. Prachi and Ranbir are further apart than they have ever been, Prachi has hidden her pregnancy from Ranbir, and he is distraught. Rhea, on the other hand, is adamant about asserting her authority over Ranbir.

For more Entertainment News, Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com!

ALSO READ: MAJOR TWIST! Kumkum Bhagya: Vikram gives Pallavi a Final Warning, takes Prachi's Side!