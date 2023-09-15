WOW! Kumkum Bhagya's Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir's throwback audition video is all kinds of wow

Krishna Kaul is brilliantly slaying in the role of Ranbir Kohli in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.
Krishna Kaul

MUMBAI: Krishna Kaul is currently seen playing the role of Ranbir Kohli in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya. 

The actor has been a part of the show for almost 4 years  now and his journey has been going great. 

Krishna is winning hearts with his stellar performance as Ranbir in the show and also his on-screen jodi with Mugdha Chaphekar has become everyone's favourite. 

The actor has proved his mettle in acting with his solid performance in the long-running drama series. 

We have come across a throwback audition video of Krishna which is simply amazing. 

The actor is nailing in the entire video which proves that he was always meant to be an actor. 

Kumkum Bhagya Zee TV Mugdha Chaphekar krishna kaul
