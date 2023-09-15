WOW! Kumkum Bhagya's Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir's throwback audition video is all kinds of wow

MUMBAI: Krishna Kaul is currently seen playing the role of Ranbir Kohli in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

The actor has been a part of the show for almost 4 years now and his journey has been going great.

Krishna is winning hearts with his stellar performance as Ranbir in the show and also his on-screen jodi with Mugdha Chaphekar has become everyone's favourite.

The actor has proved his mettle in acting with his solid performance in the long-running drama series.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya 5th September 2023 Written Episode Update: Kavya gets bitten by the snake

We have come across a throwback audition video of Krishna which is simply amazing.

The actor is nailing in the entire video which proves that he was always meant to be an actor.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “I've completed a web show and I'm on the verge of completing a film”, Rushad Rana on his upcoming projects, Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai completing 6 years and more

Credit-DNA

