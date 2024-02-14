Wow! Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chapekar shares birthday celebration glimpses of THIS co-star as they all party hard after

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. The show recently took a 20 year leap.

Also read - Kumkum Bhagya: WHAT! Ranbir to try and stop Prachi from getting engaged

Mugdha Chapekar has been winning hearts with her performance as Prachi and has a huge fan base on Instagram. She keeps sharing sweet glimpses from the sets and fans simply love to see them. She has now shared a video where she is celebrating the birthday of her co-star Poorvi aka Rachi Sharma.

Mughda shared sweet glimpses from the party celebrations. Check them out here;

Looks like Mugha, Krishna Kaul, Rachi and others had a fun time at the birthday bash.

Mugha has been part of several hit TV shows like Solhah Singaarr, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Dharam Veer, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Satrangi Sasural and many more. The actress' talent is unmatchable which is why she has gained a load of success in her long career span.

Also Read-Kumkum Bhagya: WHAT! Ranbir to try and stop Prachi from getting engaged

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.