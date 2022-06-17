Wow! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya gets this beautiful surprise from her hubby Rahul Nagal on their 7-month anniversary

Read on to know how Rahul Nagal surprised his wife and actress Shraddha Arya on the completion of 7 months of their wedding.

Shraddha Arya Rahul Nagal

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. 

She is known for her performance in shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya. 

Shraddha is currently making headlines for her personal life. She got married to naval commander Rahul Nagal in Delhi on November 16. 

Times flies, and Shraddha Arya has already completed seven months of marriage. To make it even more special, Shraddha's hubby surprised her with some gifts.

He gifted her a customised coffee mug with their photo, red roses, and a card on which he wrote, "My dearest wifey, I love you! Happy 7 months baby girl! Yours."

She took to her social media and shared her happiness.

Have a look!

On the work front, Shraddha Arya is currently paired opposite Manit Joura after the exit of Dheeraj Dhoopar from the show.

Isn't this a cute gesture by Rahul for Shraddha?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

