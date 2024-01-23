Wow! Kundali Bhagya's Twinkle Vasisht is off to her Bachelorette In Thailand, check out glimpses

Twinkle has a huge fan following and they love her sense of humor as well as her interesting posts. The actress has now posted a video where we see her at the airport on her way to a fun vacation with friends to Phuket, Thailand
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 13:14
Twinkle Vasisht

MUMBAI: Twinkle Vasihsht became a household name for her character Kritika in Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya. The actress portrayed the role of Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar's sister in the show. A while ago Twinkle made her relationship official on social media, leaving her fans jumping with joy. Speaking about him she had earlier said, “His name is Harsh Tuli and I am dating him since 5 years. He is a Delhi-based hotelier and an entrepreneur."

Twinkle has a huge fan following and they love her sense of humor as well as her interesting posts. The actress has now posted a video where we see her at the airport on her way to a fun vacation with friends to Phuket, Thailand for her Bachelorette. She captioned her story as “Bachelorette Begins” Take a look at her story here;

What are your thoughts on Twinkle’s story? Tell us in the comments below.

Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

