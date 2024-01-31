Wow! Kundali Bhagya's Twinkle Vasisht's bachelorette just got better, look who joined her

Twinkle has a huge fan following and they love her sense of humor as well as her interesting posts. The actress recently went for her bachelorette with her girlfriends to Thailand.
Twinkle Vasisht

MUMBAI: Twinkle Vasisht became a household name for her character Kritika in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. The actress portrayed the role of Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar's sister in the show. A while ago Twinkle made her relationship official on social media, leaving her fans jumping with joy. 

Twinkle has a huge fan following and they love her sense of humor as well as her interesting posts. The actress recently went for her bachelorette with her girlfriends to Thailand. She has now shared some mesmerizing glimpses of her trip and she looks super hot in her outfits. She has now shared a video where none other than her beau Harsh Tuli joined her. 

Check out her videos and other glimpses from her Phuket vacation;

Fans cannot wait for the actress to get married soon.

Speaking about Harsh, Twinkle had earlier said, “His name is Harsh Tuli and I am dating him since 5 years. He is a Delhi-based hotelier and an entrepreneur."

What are your thoughts on Twinkle’s story? Tell us in the comments below.

