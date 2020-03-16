Wow! Look who are Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly's VANITY buddies on the sets of Anupamaa

MUMBAI:Anupamaa is ruling the hearts with its stellar storyline and fantastic acting. Recently, the show has been high on drama and that is keeping the viewers hooked.

Also read- Anupamaa: Evil! Barkha is gloating inside, waits for the big news to reach to Anupama

The cast and crew of the show are a fun lot and keep sharing videos and photos of their off-screen.

Anuj Kapadia and Anupama of the show played by Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are loved for their simplicity.

Rupali is quite active on social media and her social media posts are quite followed.

Recently, we came across a cute video shared by Rupali in her vanity van.

Check out the video below:

In this video, Rupali gave us a glimpse of her vanity van and she is accompanied by her two dogs, Coffee and Gabbar.

They are comfortably sleeping in her vanity van and she has captured them. Well, these cuties surely are an inspiration for Rupali to work enthusiastically on the sets.

Meanwhile, on the show, Anupama is going through tough times as she is struggling with Anuj’s ill-health and Barkha’s evil schemes. The show is going to get high on drama.

Also read- Anupamaa: Whoa! Barkha plans something big for Anuj’s birthday; Vanraj to be the one to flop her plans?

What are your thoughts on Rupali’s cute dogs? Tell us in the comments

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip.