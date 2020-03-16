Wow! Look who are Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly's VANITY buddies on the sets of Anupamaa

 The cast and crew of the show are a fun lot and keep sharing videos and photos of their off-screen.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 19:10
Wow! Look who are Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly's VANITY buddies on the sets of Anupamaa

MUMBAI:Anupamaa is ruling the hearts with its stellar storyline and fantastic acting. Recently, the show has been high on drama and that is keeping the viewers hooked.

Also read- Anupamaa: Evil! Barkha is gloating inside, waits for the big news to reach to Anupama

The cast and crew of the show are a fun lot and keep sharing videos and photos of their off-screen.

Anuj Kapadia and Anupama of the show played by Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are loved for their simplicity.

Rupali is quite active on social media and her social media posts are quite followed.

Recently, we came across a cute video shared by Rupali in her vanity van.

Check out the video below:

In this video, Rupali gave us a glimpse of her vanity van and she is accompanied by her two dogs, Coffee and Gabbar. 

They are comfortably sleeping in her vanity van and she has captured them. Well, these cuties surely are an inspiration for Rupali to work enthusiastically on the sets.

Meanwhile, on the show, Anupama is going through tough times as she is struggling with Anuj’s ill-health and Barkha’s evil schemes. The show is going to get high on drama.

Also read- Anupamaa: Whoa! Barkha plans something big for Anuj’s birthday; Vanraj to be the one to flop her plans?

What are your thoughts on Rupali’s cute dogs? Tell us in the comments

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip.

Star Plus Anupamaa Anupama Anuj Vanraj Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Pandey Pakhi Kavya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 19:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “I feel I am getting typecast in a mother’s role, this is one of the biggest problems in television” - Vaishnavi Macdonald of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet
MUMBAI: In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and...
Shocking! Krushna Abhishek is not doing The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming season; this is what he said
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular and loved comedy shows. The makers leave no stone unturned to...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Are makers never planning to introduce a leap in Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma due to THIS reason?
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's popular drama series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the longest-running shows on small...
Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Happiness! Beginning of a new friendship between Vinayak and Savi
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Parineetii: Upcoming Danger! Parineetii informs Rajesh about Neeti’s accident while Rakesh plans to kill Neeti
MUMBAI: Colors' new show ‘Parineetii’ is doing well. The audience has given it a thumbs-up. The show stars Ankur Verma...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ram's 2.0 version in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was SHORT-LIVED, views want to see more of it
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly high on drama.  The viewers are constantly seeing how...
Recent Stories
Sonalee Kulkarni
Disheartening! Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni mourns the sad demise of her grandmother
Latest Video