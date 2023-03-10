Wow! Manisha Rani breaks silence on the Elvish controversy and reveals if she is participating in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunted her likeness for Elvish and tried to make him jealous, but she had made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner - up in it.

These days she is in demand for a lot of projects but she is taking her time to choose which one she should choose.

Recently while interacting with the media she was asked about Elvish’s PR negativity, where the actress said “I had seen a bit of it and to be honest I cannot understand all this about negative PR, 25 Lakhs and all and I don’t understand why do it, I know there is social media and I know my fans love me but there also there is positive and negative comments.

But I believe if Abhishek, Elvish or me are getting so much love from fans then we should be ready that if we have put our lives out there then we should be prepared for the negativity also and we should be ready for both positive and negative comments”

She also stated that “We should not give importance to negative things and even if someone is saying negative things about Elvish, he should concentrate on the positive things and he should be happy and work. Almost 90% of the audience love me so 10% will always be there to hate and the love from the fans is of course important”

The actress also spoke about her participation in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and said “You won’t believe it that when I see such messages I take a screenshot and I send it to my management team and ask them if there is an offer like this. I love dance and I am interested if I get the offer. I will definitely do it and for now I can’t say anything”

Well, there is no doubt that Manisha would be a good contestant on the show and she is a good dancer and we have seen her dance on social media.

