WOW! Mansi Srivastava and Farman Haider to feature in the Hindi remake of This show

Mansi Srivastava, who was last seen in Kundali Bhagya and gained fame for her stint in Ishqbaaz will now be seen in the Hindi remake of the Marathi serial Jeev Majha Guntala, alongside Farman Haider. The makers of the Punyashlok Ahilyabai have begun their work on the next work and it will be a family drama.

The show is tentatively titled, ‘Saavi ki Safari’ and Mansi will play the antagonist. Farman, whose last stint was Rakshabandhan… Rasal Apne Bhai Ki dhal, will play the hero.

A fresh face will be cast as the protagonist. Samridhii Shukla, who is a voiceover artist will play the titular role. The three actors have remained to comment on the same but a source close to the show has said, “Just like the OG show, SKS will revolve around the story of a girl based out of Ujjain. She drives a rickshaw.” They added that the show will be slightly tweaked and some changes will be made to suit the Hindi remake.

The show will also star Soma Rathod who is best known as Ammaji from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. Some other cast members include Adish Vaidya, Anoop Puri, Aayushree Sangle, Chhaya Vora and Pankaj Bhatia.

