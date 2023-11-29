Wow! Mayank becomes the first junior contestant to win 1 crore points in Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

The current season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati has been hosting a special KBC Juniors Week over the past few weeks, featuring young contestants. On this week's Monday and Tuesday episodes, one of those contestants, 14-year-old Mayank from Mahendragarh, Haryana, made history by becoming the youngest contestant to win Rs 1 crore.
Mayank

On this week's Monday and Tuesday episodes, one of those contestants, 14-year-old Mayank from Mahendragarh, Haryana, made history by becoming the youngest contestant to win Rs 1 crore. 

On this week's Monday and Tuesday episodes, one of those contestants, 14-year-old Mayank from Mahendragarh, Haryana, made history by becoming the youngest contestant to win Rs 1 crore.

Mayank managed to capture everyone’s attention and impressed host Amitabh Bachchan with his talent and knowledge. He created history by becoming the first junior contestant to win Rs 1 Crore and also attempt the Rs 7 Crore question. 

Guided by his motto that "the only thing that matters is your knowledge," Mayank highlighted the triumphs possible when erudition meets opportunity on the Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 stage.

To congratulate him on this feat, Haryana’s CM Manohar Lal also shared a clip from the show and extended his best wishes to the child on Twitter. He called the contestant's father and talked to him.

Mayank shared how fortunate he is to display his talent and knowledge on the Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 stage. He said, "I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to display my knowledge on ‘KBC Juniors Week’ and play the game opposite Amitabh Sir, who motivated me throughout.

To be the youngest contestant to win such a huge amount is a moment of pride for me and my family. We are big fans of the show and Bachchan Sir! I would also take this opportunity to thank my parents for their consistent guidance that helped me to play well and achieve the 1 crore feat."

To be the youngest contestant to win such a huge amount is a moment of pride for me and my family. We are big fans of the show and Bachchan Sir! I would also take this opportunity to thank my parents for their consistent guidance that helped me to play well and achieve the 1 crore feat.”

Host Amitabh Bachchan was impressed with the junior contestant’s knowledge and asked his father how he acquired so much knowledge. The contestant’s father shared that even his teacher is frustrated with him as he continues to ask in advance about the next day’s lessons.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

