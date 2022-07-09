WOW! Meet Anupmaa fame Alpana Buch aka Leela’s real life family

MUMBAI: Anupamaa fame Alpana Buch is an Indian television actress who has been part of the acting industry for three decades now. She has been part of shows like Saraswatichandra, Baal Veer, Papad Pol. Apart from this, she has also worked in the Gujarati film industry.

She was born in Dwarka and had aspired to become an actor since childhood. Her father was an Art Director, so she got into the field pretty early. She started to peruse theatre and later on got recognition from the show Papad Pol.

Recently, she has gained immense popularity with her role as Leela Shah aka Baa on the top show Anupamaa. The audience loved her work as Leela.

Everyone is aware about her reel family on Anupamaa, but here are the details about her real family.

Alpana’s father, Chhel Vayeda, is a Gujarati art director and production designer. He passed away in 2014. He was sketching the sets for Nadira Babbar’s new play before his demise. Chhel created sets for more than 700 plays and 35 movies in various languages including Pamela Rooks’ Train to Pakistan (1998), Amol Palekar’s Ankahee (1985) and Sagar Sarhadi’s Lorie (1984).



Aplana’s mother, Kusum Vayeda, who is a gold medalist in Sanskrit. Her brother, Sanjay Chhel, is a writer and director, known for Khoobsurat (1999), Maan Gaye Mughall-E-Azam (2008) and Daud: Fun on the Run (1997).

Alpana Buch is married to Mehul Buch who is an Indian actor who works in Hindi and Gujarati stage, film and television productions. He is popularly known for Suryansh (2018), Shree (2008) and Luv Ni Love Storys (2020).



Alpana is the mother of Bhavya Buch, owner and founder of a consulting agency ‘Studio desyn’. She has been a part of a few top and popular projects. She was the assistant art director in the post production for Vikram Vedha, assistant art director for Rashmi Rocket, assistant production designer for Naa Dooja Koi which was a video short and an art intern for Radhe and Khaali Peeli.



It looks like not just Alpana Buch but the whole family has talent and creativity in their blood.

