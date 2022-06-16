WOW! Meet Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye fame Vidhi Pandya's BEST FRIEND from the TV industry

MUMBAI: Vidhi Pandya is currently seen in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye where she is playing the lead role.

The actress is paired opposite Viayendra Kumeria who is portraying the role of Armaan Oberoi.

Vidhi and Vijayendra teamed up for the second time after their successful stint in Udaan.

The viewers are in love with Vidhi and Vijayendra's on-screen pairing.

Well, we all know that Vidhi and Vijayendra share a great bonding off-screen.

Vidhi who has been in the industry for several years now get along well with a lot of actors.

However, do you know who is Vidhi's best friend from the TV industry?

ALSO READ: Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye: Oops! Armaan in trouble, Saumya suspicious about Armaan and Prisha’s relationship

Well, it is none other than popular tv actress Helly Shah.

Helly and Vidhi have been friends for a very long time now.

The duo is inseparable and their social media posts prove it.

Take a look:

Helly and Vidhi are quite popular names in the TV industry and both have tasted a lot of success at a very young age.

While Vidhi has a huge list of her own achievements, Helly too is doing quite well in her career.

Vidhi has so far appeared in shows like Udaan, Bigg Boss 15, Crime Patrol, Balika Vadhu, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, Laal Ishq, and Tum Aise Hi Rehna among others.

Meanwhile, Helly was a part of shows like Swaragini, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Devanshi, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal, Alaxmi – Humari Super Bahu, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Disgusting! Prisha and Arman laugh at Saumya and continue their affair



