Wow! Meet the real-life Devika of our very own Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The actress was also a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

She has won many awards for her performance as Anupamaa and today she has a massive fan following who bestows a lot of love and support on her.

In the serial Anupamaa, we did how Anupama has her best friend Devika always by her side in happiness and sadness and she has never left her alone.

Today, we introduce the real-life Devika of Rupali Ganguly’s life who has stood by her side in thick and thin.

Her name is Rupali Kohli and she is friends with the actress for quite some time.

Recently the actress shared a post with her bestie and captioned it saying “ Besties Night out”

Well, recently even at an award function she has come along with Rupali to support her and cheer for her.

There is no doubt that having the best and true friends in today’s time is tough and Rupali is really blessed.

