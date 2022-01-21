WOW! Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra, and Karan Johar are excited about the commencement of ‘Hunerbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan’

MUMBAI: India’s new and very exciting reality show ‘Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan’ will go on-air this weekend. The legendary superstar Mithun Chakraborty, ace film-maker Karan Johar and the multi-talented diva Parineeti Chopra are the judges of the show. It will be hosted by television's power couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Before the grand launch of the show, the judges and host expressed their excitement.

Mithun Chakraborty said, “My compliments to the entire team of Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ for bringing such a wonderful show to life. I am confident that all the ‘Hunarbaaz’ performing on the stage will leave the audience stunned with their acts and make our country proud with their craft.”

Producer-director Karan Johar said, “Being a part of ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ is an honour and a great responsibility for me to judge and support aspiring talents coming from all over the country. I am all set and pumped to give India its first Hunarbaaz and can’t wait to have Mithun da and Parineeti by my side!”

Gorgeous Parineeti Chopra said, “I am glad to make my television debut with ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ and connect with so many talents from across the country. It is an absolute honour for me to share this stage with Karan Johar and Mithun Da and I am looking forward to this incredible new journey.”

Host Bharti Singh said, “It is always a pleasure to work with COLORS and I am happy to team up with Haarsh to host ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’. I wanted to continue working during my pregnancy and being on the sets of the show amongst astounding talent fills me with happiness.

“I am so happy to be a part of this journey along with my hunarbaaz better half Bharti. ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ will bring out some incredible acts being performed by the finest of talents and we wish for the audience to join us and support them,” Haarsh Limbachiyaa added.

The show will premiere on 22nd January 2022 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.

