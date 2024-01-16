Wow: Mohit Malik shares a BTS glimpse of the Bhangra sequence from the Lohri special episode in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si!

Mohit took to his social media handle to share a post on how grooving to the peppy beats and rehearsing for the dance sequence on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 16:50
Mohit Malik

MUMBAI : Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si produced by Rajan Shahi has brought a unique storyline where two individuals who once had the strongest belief in love and marriage but were deeply hurt by the painful experience of infidelity and betrayal by their own life partners.

Vandana and Kunal, despite their painful pasts, are given the opportunity to start anew. The story takes us on their emotional journey as they confront the ghosts of infidelity and betrayal from their past relationships. 

(Also Read: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Oh no! Vijay fixes Mrunal's marriage with an older man

The lead roles are played by Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik who in the characters cherished the idea of love and the commitment of marriage more than anything else in the world. Their trust in the enduring power of love was unshakable, and they believed they had found their forever love.

The episodes have consistently engaged the audience with high point drama in their lives and now, with the festival of Lohri, there is yet another drama picking up but before that, Mohit Malik and Sayli, in the characters of Kunal and Vandana, will be seen shaking a leg and grooving to bhangra beats!

Mohit took to his social media handle to share a post on how grooving to the peppy beats and rehearsing for the show.

Take a look:

Isn’t it interesting?

How excited are you to watch the episodes of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus? Let us know in the comment section below! 

(Also Read: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Wow! Vandana, Armaan and Abhira's dance performance, Ruhi gets annoyed

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects. 

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Star Plus TellyChakkar Rajan Shahi Sayli Salunkhe Mohit Malik Lohri
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

