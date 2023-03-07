Wow! Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta looks sizzling hot in her new maternity shoot; check it out

MUMBAI: Hindi cinema actress Ishita Dutta and hubby Vatsal Sheth have always set couple goals. The couple who has been married for nearly 5 years are finally going to embrace parenthood. The adorable couple are all set to welcome their first child soon and recently took to social media to announce the same.

Also Read- "There are so many aspects to it except the good things which I feel we don't discuss normally"- Ishita Dutta on learning new things in a new phase of her life

The soon to be parents have recently moved into their new house and had a griha pravesh puja. The heavily pregnant Ishita glowed in a gold coloured saree with beautiful jewelry, Gajra and Sindoor. Now, Ishita who was last seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 shared glimpses of her stunning new maternity photoshoot. She looked divine in a black and white gown. She captioned it, “Where everything starts” Fans were in awe of her pregnant glow. One wrote, “U are the world Best women... U will be the best Mother... U hv enjoyed ur pregnancy and celebrated ur every step towards ur motherhood.” Another wrote, “You are So Beautiful and Gorgeous” one wrote, “You are looking stunning”

Ishita also shared a video of the same shoot and captioned it, “The best feeling ever”

Speaking of her pregnancy Ishita had earlier said, “I got to know about it in the morning and was waiting for Vatsal to come home. Initially, I wanted to plan something big and share the good news with him, but then I could not wait and told him as soon as he got home.”

Also Read- "There are so many aspects to it except the good things which I feel we don't discuss normally"- Ishita Dutta on learning new things in a new phase of her life

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly