WOW! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye fame Vidhi Pandya wanted to be a part of Shaheer Sheikh's THIS popular show

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye fame Vidhi Pandya wanted to be a part of Shaheer Sheikh's THIS popular show

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye fame Vidhi Pandya opens up on her favourite takiya kalam, shares she wishes to work with Shah Rukh Khan again and much more.
Vidhi Pandya

MUMBAI : Sony TV rolled out a new show titled Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye a few months ago.

The show stars Vidhi Pandya and Vijayendra Kumeria who are seen playing the lead roles in this drama series. 

The fans are thrilled to see Vidhi and Vijayendra once again teaming up for Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye after Udaan. 

Armaan and Saumya's on-screen Jodi has become a huge hit. 

Vidhi is having a gala time shooting for the show and the viewers are in love with her stellar performance. 

In one of our fun segments with TellyChakkar, Vidhi had some very interesting things to share. 

Take a look:

What is your takiya kalam...

Bakwaas Mat Kar

A habit of yours that you dislike...

I am always irritated with a lot of things. 

A thing which you always have with yourself...

It's me myself!

A show you wished you were a part of...

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 1

An actor you wished you work with and an actor you would like to work with again...

I wished I could work with Sidharth Shukla and wish to work once again with Shah Rukh Khan. We had a small scene while he promoted Jab Harry Met Sejal on the sets of Udaan. 

Vidhi has previously done shows like Tum Aise Hi Rehna, Balika Vadhu, Crime Patrol, Laal Ishq, and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2.

The actress became a household name for her show Udaan where she played the role of Imli. 

