Wow! Munawar Faruqui talks about fitness goals; reveals he would love to have a body like Cristiano Ronaldo and shares the food dish he can’t resist

Munawar emerged as the winner of the first season of Lock Upp and today he has a massive fan following. He is loved by one and all. We came across a video where he is seen talking about fitness and the food item he can’t live without.
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name with his stunt in the Lock Upp where he emerged as the winner of the show and was the favourite of the audience. Everyone speculated that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game. 

He got the maximum votes and took the trophy home with 20 Lakhs prize money and also won a car. 

The one thing that the audience loved about him was his simplicity and honesty with which he played the game. 

Today he has become a craze on social media and his fan following has increased to another level. 

These days he is grabbing the headlines as during the Lock Upp party he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend and the fans went gaga watching their pictures. 

Now we came across a video where Munawar Faruqui is seen talking about his fitness goals where he says that he likes a lean body and he would like to have a body like the famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo but his biggest weakness is biryani and he cannot leave it for sure. 

He also said that his favourite dish is manchow soup and french fries and whatever happens in the world, he would never give up on these two dishes. He mentioned that he would focus on his fitness and also eat what he loves.  

Soon, the young lad would be seen in the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

