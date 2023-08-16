Wow! Mythological show Srimad Ramayan to be launched in January 2024 on Sony TV

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television has exciting news for its audience with the announcement of a forthcoming mythological show, titled Srimad Ramayan.

The makers released a short teaser of the show and promised to transport its viewers to an ancient spiritual era that highlights wholesome values and life learnings, which are relevant even today.

Sharing the teaser on the official Instagram page of the channel, they wrote in Hindi, “Sanskrti ka gaurav, sanskaaron ka shikhar, bhakti ka mahaamantr. shreeraam kee katha #SrimadRamayan jald aa rahee hai.”

Fans expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming show in the comments section. One viewer wrote, “Looking forward! Sony, you are bringing beautiful shows in the past few months. Very excited. I love Ramayana!”

Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, Srimad Ramayan is set to premiere in January 2024. Siddharth is renowned as the creator and director of numerous popular mythological series, including Mahabharat (Star Plus), Suryaputra Karn, Karmaphal Daata Shani (Colors TV), Porus (SET India), Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, and most recently, RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat).

