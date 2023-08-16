Wow! Mythological show Srimad Ramayan to be launched in January 2024 on Sony TV

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 23:42
Srimad

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television has exciting news for its audience with the announcement of a forthcoming mythological show, titled Srimad Ramayan. 

Also read -Breaking! Jennifer Winget to play the lead in SoBo Films next for Sony TV

The makers released a short teaser of the show and promised to transport its viewers to an ancient spiritual era that highlights wholesome values and life learnings, which are relevant even today.

Sharing the teaser on the official Instagram page of the channel, they wrote in Hindi, “Sanskrti ka gaurav, sanskaaron ka shikhar, bhakti ka mahaamantr. shreeraam kee katha #SrimadRamayan jald aa rahee hai.”

Also read - Must-Read! Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee might be one of the few successful adaptations of an International show! Here’s why!

Fans expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming show in the comments section. One viewer wrote, “Looking forward! Sony, you are bringing beautiful shows in the past few months. Very excited. I love Ramayana!”

Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, Srimad Ramayan is set to premiere in January 2024. Siddharth is renowned as the creator and director of numerous popular mythological series, including Mahabharat (Star Plus), Suryaputra Karn, Karmaphal Daata Shani (Colors TV), Porus (SET India), Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, and most recently, RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat).

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 


    
 

Sony TV Srimad Ramayan Mahabharat Suryaputra Karn Porus RadhaKrishn Star Plus Star Bharat Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 23:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Pooja Bhatt reacts on the rumours of using mobile phones inside the Bigg Boss house, "There are more than 200 cameras prying on you..."
MUMBAI: Ever since Bigg Boss OTT 2 began streaming on Jio Cinemas, it’s been the talk of the town for all the shocking...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Misunderstandings! Aradhana regrets falling for Reyansh, the latter makes a wrong judgement
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Aww! Mahesh Bhatt reveals how Alia Bhatt and the entire family is proud of Pooja Bhatt, check out this adorable revelation
MUMBAI: The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 aired on Monday night. Elvish Yadav beat Abhishek Malhan, Pooja...
Wow! Mythological show Srimad Ramayan to be launched in January 2024 on Sony TV
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television has exciting news for its audience with the announcement of a forthcoming...
Emotional! Ankita Lokhande pens down a heartfelt note for her late father
MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande has been through a lot in the last few days. She lost her father, Shashikant Lokhande on August...
Wow! Bebika Dhurve posts a picture with Abhishek Malhan as she meets him at the hospital, take a look
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been loved by all. The show ended two days ago and fans are still talking about it on...
Recent Stories
Gadar 2
Wow! With Gadar 2 creating history, have a look at the movies of Sunny Deol which created Gadar in the box office
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ankita
Emotional! Ankita Lokhande pens down a heartfelt note for her late father
Ketaki
EXCLUSIVE! Barrister Babu fame Ketaki Kulkarni roped in for Rajan Shahi's upcoming show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si for Star Plus
Karanveer Mehra
EXCLUSIVE! Woh To Hai Albelaa actor Karanveer Mehra BAGS Rajan Shahi's upcoming show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si for Star Plus
GAURAV KHANNA
Wow! Gaurav Khanna and Mohit Malik go way back, former goes down the memory lane, read more
Vidhaan Sharma
Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Vidhaan Sharma roped in for Sony SAB’s Pashmeena starring Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan
Gopal
Little Star Shines Bright: Het Makwana Cast as TV's Adorable Laddoo Gopal in Shemaroo TV's Anticipated Show*