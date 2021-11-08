WOW! Naagin 6 to go on air on THIS date; Ekta Kapoor drops a hint about the lead actress

MUMBAI: Naagin is one of the most popular shows. It has made a strong place in the heart of the audience and the number of seasons is the proof. The makers are now gearing up for season 6. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw the guest appearance of Ekta Kapoor, who made a big announcement as she shared the stage with Salman Khan.

The TV Czarina announced the return of Naagin series on TV, with its sixth season. The ace television producer declared that the show will go on air on January 30, 2022. Going ahead, Ekta revealed that Salman is well-aware of one of the two lead actresses of the upcoming show. Though she didn’t disclose the name of the actress, she dropped a hint and kept the fans guessing who would it be.

Further, Ekta shared that the name of one of the actresses of Naagin 6 begins with the alphabet ‘M’. Followed by the announcement, her popular Naagin actresses Anita Hassanandani (Naagin 3) and Surbhi Chandna (Naagin 5) joined her on the stage. The three popular ladies of the TV industry entered the Bigg Boss 15 house for some fun as well as some serious interaction with the contestants. Their entry in the house and the tasks they made them participate in led to some revelations and stirred up the equations amongst the housemates.

Who do you think is going to essay the lead role in Naagin 6? Hit the comment section.

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA