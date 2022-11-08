Wow! Nakuul Mehta goes Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly's way and we are loving it

MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta is currently seen as Ram in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actor is ruling several hearts with his stellar performance in the show.

Also, Nakuul's reunion with co-star Disha Parmar has worked wonders.

We all know that Nakuul enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

The actor keeps posting interesting updates from his personal and professional life with his fans.

Fans and co-stars have often said that Nakuul is extremely humble inspite being such a big star.

Well, recently, the actor shared an Instagram story where he was travelling in public transport.

Nakuul shared a mirror selfie as he tooka metro ride after wrapping up the shoot.

Take a look:

Well, this shows that Nakuul doesn't mind living a common man's life.

Fans must have definitely lauded Nakuul for this.

Before Nakuul, it was Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly who had taken a ride of metro to save time.

Well, isn't this amazing!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates