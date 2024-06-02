Wow: Netizens storm the internet with congratulatory messages as Rupali Ganguly celebrates her 11th marriage anniversary with Ashwin K Verma

Rupali completes 11 years of her married life today and she is on cloud nine! She is on a vacation with her husband Ashwin K Verma and is making the most of her special day. On this occasion, fans of Rupali have stormed the internet with their congratulatory messages for her!
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly has an immense fan following. Currently seen as the leading face of daily soap Anupamaa, she imparts social messages on the importance of females to be independent and also be family oriented.

There are a lot of women who follow Rupali and are inspired by her. They are also fond of her acting chops and are smitten with the way she performs each and every scene with so much dedication. Rupali completes 11 years of her married life today and she is on cloud nine! She is on a vacation with her husband Ashwin K Verma and is making the most of her special day. 

On this occasion, fans of Rupali have stormed the internet with their congratulatory messages for her!

Take a look:

Lord save Rupali and Ashwin from evil eyes, pray social media users

 

 

Some users call Rupali and Ashwin love birds!

 

 

While Rupali Ganguly is shipped with Gaurva Khanna using their on-screen name #Maan, fans ship Rupali and Ashwin too as #AshRup! Isn’t that sweet?

 

Fans say that Rupali and Ashwin complete each other!

 

 

Ashwin and Rupali both look head over heels in love with each other

Don’t Ashwin and Rupali make a beautiful pair? Show your love for the couple in the comment section below.

TellyChakkar wishes Ashwin and Rupali a happy married anniversary and a blissful year ahead! 

