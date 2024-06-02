Wow: Netizens storm the internet with congratulatory messages as Rupali Ganguly celebrates her 11th marriage anniversary with Ashwin K Verma

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly has an immense fan following. Currently seen as the leading face of daily soap Anupamaa, she imparts social messages on the importance of females to be independent and also be family oriented.

There are a lot of women who follow Rupali and are inspired by her. They are also fond of her acting chops and are smitten with the way she performs each and every scene with so much dedication. Rupali completes 11 years of her married life today and she is on cloud nine! She is on a vacation with her husband Ashwin K Verma and is making the most of her special day.

(Also Read: Anupamaa: Shocking! Vanraj plans for Dimpy to dance to his actions

On this occasion, fans of Rupali have stormed the internet with their congratulatory messages for her!

Take a look:

Lord save Rupali and Ashwin from evil eyes, pray social media users

Hayee so cute Ashwin sir kya soch rahe kya meri wife kitna accha dance karti Hain haye aap dono bade hi sweet ho ma'am sir thu thu thu kisiii ki Nazar na Lage aap ku

Happy 11th anniversary both of you

Thanks for this reel #RupaliGanguly#Anupamaa #AshRup pic.twitter.com/tkt8XxJGaj — Adeeba Rups (@Adeeba_rups) February 6, 2024

Some users call Rupali and Ashwin love birds!

They never forget us chae Kuch be ho or phir log kehte hai we r andbhakt

In k liye andbhkat b kam padta hai

They are love#Happyanniversary my love birds#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly #AshRup @TheRupali @AshwinKVermahttps://t.co/AF3QMuskYf — Sadia_Rups (@Sadia_Rups)February 6, 2024

While Rupali Ganguly is shipped with Gaurva Khanna using their on-screen name #Maan, fans ship Rupali and Ashwin too as #AshRup! Isn’t that sweet?

Fans say that Rupali and Ashwin complete each other!

Ashwin and Rupali both look head over heels in love with each other

Don’t Ashwin and Rupali make a beautiful pair? Show your love for the couple in the comment section below.

TellyChakkar wishes Ashwin and Rupali a happy married anniversary and a blissful year ahead!

(Also Read: OMG! Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly candidly discusses personal financial challenges; Says ‘I used to walk from Worli to Prithvi Theatre’

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite TV shows, Hindi movies and digital projects.