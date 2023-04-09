Wow! Niti Taylor reveals how she met her husband and shares details of her love story

MUMBAI: Niti Taylor is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and she has a massive fan following.

She has been in the industry for about a decade and has been very choosy about her projects.

Niti is known for her stints in shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, Ishqbaaaz, Ghulam, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 among others.

She also participated in the dance Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa reality show where her dancing skills were loved by the audience.

But it was Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan that made her a household name and gave her recognition.

The actress' on-screen pairing with television's handsome hunk Parth Samthaan became a huge hit.

Fans still remember them for their magical chemistry in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan where Niti played Nandini while Parth was seen as Manik.

The show is coming up with the fifth season and the fans are super excited to see them together.

Recently, while interacting with the media, Niti revealed when she met her husband and since when the love story was on.

The actress said “I know my husband since school days and since then our love story began his mother was my school teacher and we know each other since then”

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are happy to see Niti back again on screen.

