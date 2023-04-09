Wow! Niti Taylor reveals how she met her husband and shares details of her love story

Niti is one of the most loved actresses of television and she has a massive fan following and now while interacting with the media, Niti revealed when she met her husband and since when the love story was on.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 19:55
Niti

MUMBAI: Niti Taylor is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and she has a massive fan following. 

She has been in the industry for about a decade and has been very choosy about her projects. 

Niti is known for her stints in shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, Ishqbaaaz, Ghulam, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 among others. 

She also participated in the dance Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa reality show where her dancing skills were loved by the audience. 

But it was Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan that made her a household name and gave her recognition. 

The actress' on-screen pairing with television's handsome hunk Parth Samthaan became a huge hit.

Also read: Niti Taylor makes yet another social media debut; reveals exciting details

Fans still remember them for their magical chemistry in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan where Niti played Nandini while Parth was seen as Manik. 

The show is coming up with the fifth season and the fans are super excited to see them together. 

Recently, while interacting with the media, Niti revealed when she met her husband and since when the love story was on. 

The actress said “I know my husband since school days and since then our love story began his mother was my school teacher and we know each other since then” 

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are happy to see Niti back again on screen. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Also read: What! Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2's Niti Taylor reveals why she is not open to doing intimate scenes on-screen anymore, read on to more

 

Niti Taylor Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan Nandini Manik Parth Samthaan Ishqbaaaz Ghulam Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 19:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Exclusive! Kunal brings police to Vandana’s house!
MUMBAI:  Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.Starring Mohit Malik and...
Exclusive! "I don't characters I play people on screen” Kay Kay Menon
MUMBAI: Upcoming series of Amazon Prime video titled Bambai Meri Jaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans, the...
OMG! Romil and Dimpy’s chats gets leaked against Samar in Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Paloma Dhillon Gets Emotional at DONO Trailer Launch: 'A Journey of a Lifetime'
MUMBAI:   At the highly anticipated trailer launch of the upcoming blockbuster film DONO, Bollywood sensation Paloma...
Katha Ankahee: What! Reet wants Maya to know the major truth Katha’s one night stand
MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Exclusive! “The Bad**s characters are always delicious” Kritika Kamra
MUMBAI: Actress Kritika Kamra has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her immense contribution, the...
Recent Stories
Paloma Dhillon
Paloma Dhillon Gets Emotional at DONO Trailer Launch: 'A Journey of a Lifetime'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Romil
OMG! Romil and Dimpy’s chats gets leaked against Samar in Anupamaa
Daisy
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Daisy Shah enters as a wild card contestant and gets eliminated on the same day
May I come in Madam
Star Bharat is all set to present new episodes of the popular show "May I Come in Madam?" with a ceremonial Muhurat pooja to mark the beginning of the shooting process.
Aparna Mishra
Kumkum Bhagya's Shahana opens up on her views on Teacher's Day
Sheezan Khan
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Sheezan Khan to be part of the show?
Prachi Bansal
Exclusive! Prachi Bansal’s Goddess Ganga is actually an extended cameo role in Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav