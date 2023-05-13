WOW! Not Harshad Chopda, but THIS co-star turned Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's MUSE on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

It seems, Pranali has found her muse on the sets of Antim Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and it's not Harshad Chopda.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 04:30
Pranali

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

The show has been successfully running on small screens for a decade now. 

Currently, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda are portraying the lead roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu in the show. 

Fans are in love with Akshara and Abhimanyu's on-screen pairing and fondly refer to them as AbhiRa. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Manjari wants her grandson Abhir back; Akshara will never allow it

Well, we have seen how the star cast is often hanging out with each other on the sets. 

From clicking selfies to making reels, the star cast is like a big family and often chills together. 

Actors leave no chance to share all the latest updates from the sets of the show. 

We have seen how actors turn muse for their co-stars and upload pictures on social media. 

It seems Pranali has found herself a muse on the sets and it's does not happen to be Harshad Chopda. 

It is none other than actress Ami Trivedi. She plays the role of Pranali's mother-in-law Manjiri. 

Ami shared a beautiful post on social media, giving the picture courtesy to Pranali. 

Take a look:

 

 


Ami looks amazing in this picture and we love how Pranali has brilliantly captured her co-star in lens. 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going through interesting twists and turns. 

A few months ago, actor Jay Soni entered the show. He is playing the role of Abhinav Sharma. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Abhimanyu gets to know Abhir's truth; stays quiet

 
 

StarPlus Rajan Shahi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mohsin Khan Harshad Chopda Kaira AbhiRa Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mrunal Jain Mayank Verma Kashish Rai Nisha Nagpal Neeraj Goswami Ami Trivedi Jay Soni
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 04:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! Not Harshad Chopda, but THIS co-star turned Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's MUSE on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The show has been...
Exclusive! “I really want to do an action oriented project” - Apeksha Porwal
MUMBAI: Actress Apeksha Porwal has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution,...
Exciting! Five movies that you should watch with your mom during this Mother’s Day weekend
MUMBAI: While everyday should be celebrated as Mother’s Day, we do have a special day just dedicated to them. Tomorrow...
Exclusive! Aan Tiwari roped for Vajra Production’s next Kaal Purush
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. A lot of new shows are in the...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Exclusive! Major fight to go down between the Oberoi brother and Sikandar
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Funny! Paparazzi call Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ‘Bhaiya-Bhabhi’; here’s how the couple and the netizens reacted
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in February this year. The actors have been spotted multiple...
Recent Stories
Mother’s Day weekend
Exciting! Five movies that you should watch with your mom during this Mother’s Day weekend
Latest Video
Related Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Interesting! Before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s ‘AbhiRa’ became popular, Harshad Chopda’s pairing was loved with These actress, check out
Heena Parmar
Heena Parmar Aka Arushi To Enter StarPlus Show Pandya Store, Audience To Witness High Voltage Drama
Ratings
BARC Ratings: Naagin 6, TKSS and IBD Season 3 sees a huge drop in TRP ratings; GHKKPM regains its second position, TMD enters top 10 shows; Suhaagan enters top 20 shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKKH, Faltu and Pandya Store
Gayatri Soham roped
Exclusive! Gayatri Soham roped in to be part of Pandya Store
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
INTERESTING! Jay Soni gives a SNEAK PEEK into the upcoming sequence from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and we are super excited
AbhiRa
Must Read! ‘AbhiRa’ fans get emotional as The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jodi reaches THIS milestone, check out