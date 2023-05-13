WOW! Not Harshad Chopda, but THIS co-star turned Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's MUSE on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The show has been successfully running on small screens for a decade now.

Currently, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda are portraying the lead roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu in the show.

Fans are in love with Akshara and Abhimanyu's on-screen pairing and fondly refer to them as AbhiRa.

Well, we have seen how the star cast is often hanging out with each other on the sets.

From clicking selfies to making reels, the star cast is like a big family and often chills together.

Actors leave no chance to share all the latest updates from the sets of the show.

We have seen how actors turn muse for their co-stars and upload pictures on social media.

It seems Pranali has found herself a muse on the sets and it's does not happen to be Harshad Chopda.

It is none other than actress Ami Trivedi. She plays the role of Pranali's mother-in-law Manjiri.

Ami shared a beautiful post on social media, giving the picture courtesy to Pranali.

Take a look:



Ami looks amazing in this picture and we love how Pranali has brilliantly captured her co-star in lens.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going through interesting twists and turns.

A few months ago, actor Jay Soni entered the show. He is playing the role of Abhinav Sharma.

