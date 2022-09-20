WOW! Not just Harshad Chopda but THIS member is also equally ADORABLE for Pranali Rathod on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

A lot of fun BTS pictures and videos often circulate on social media from the sets of the show which is simply a treat for the fans. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 18:12
MUMBAI :Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a leap a few weeks ago and viewers are intrigued with all the interesting twists and turns in the story. 

Abhimanyu and Akshara's life has witnessed several ups and downs as they are no more together post-leap.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have become household names for their respective characters.

Well, we all know that Harshad and Pranali are often seen having a gala time on the sets.

And now, Pranali has shared a story on Instagram which features her co-star Harshad and along with him is a cute member.

Well, it is a small puppy with whom Harshad is seated in a car.

As Pranali captures this moment, she tags both of them 'Adorbs'.

Take a look:

Well, this proves that this cute puppy and Harshad both are extremely dear to Pranali.

What do you think about Pranali's 'Adorbs'? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

